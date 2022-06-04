Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:PFD) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.90

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.90 and traded as low as $12.60. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 36,085 shares.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.0785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:PFD)
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
