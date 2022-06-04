First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Shares Down 3.4%

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Rating) fell 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.20. 169,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 353,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22.
About First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF)
