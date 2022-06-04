First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Shares Down 3.4%

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Rating) fell 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.20. 169,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 353,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22.

About First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF)

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 8 mineral assets located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties located in northwestern Ontario.

