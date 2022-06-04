First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, it delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas. The Company’s banking products and services include demand, time, checking, and savings deposits. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of a mix of real estate, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. Its real estate loans comprise commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is headquartered in Billings, Montana. “

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FIBK. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.03. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $47.11.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $227.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.49 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 14.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 85.42%.

In related news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,199 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $41,833.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,859.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,863 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $72,098.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,912 shares of company stock worth $808,796 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.2% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.4% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.