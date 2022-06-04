First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Hawaiian from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.80.

FHB stock opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.50. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $31.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.12.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 23,740 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Hawaiian by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in First Hawaiian by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in First Hawaiian by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,242,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,293,000 after purchasing an additional 51,831 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,075,000.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

