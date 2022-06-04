Fevertree Drinks’ (FQVTF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1,600.00 target price on the stock.

FQVTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,200 ($27.83) to GBX 2,000 ($25.30) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Liberum Capital raised shares of Fevertree Drinks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks to a hold rating and set a $1,870.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 3,000 ($37.96) to GBX 1,870 ($23.66) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($40.49) to GBX 3,030 ($38.34) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,175.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVTF opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average is $27.61. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

