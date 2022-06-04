Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target Lowered to €140.00 at Citigroup

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from €160.00 ($172.04) to €140.00 ($150.54) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RACE. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €255.00 ($274.19) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $241.09.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of RACE opened at $189.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.82. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $178.87 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.65.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.66%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Ferrari in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.