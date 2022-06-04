Faceter (FACE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $20,894.00

Faceter (FACE) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 4th. Faceter has a market capitalization of $416,311.62 and approximately $20,894.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Faceter has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Faceter Profile

FACE is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Buying and Selling Faceter

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

