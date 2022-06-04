Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.43.

EXFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Expensify from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXFY. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Expensify during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXFY traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.80. The company had a trading volume of 269,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,646. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.83. Expensify has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $51.06.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $40.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.47 million. Analysts expect that Expensify will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

