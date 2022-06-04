Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 94,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 60,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 422,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,770,000 after purchasing an additional 282,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPD. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.94. The company had a trading volume of 911,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,955. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.55. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.85. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.95 and a twelve month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

About Expeditors International of Washington (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.