EvenCoin Market Capitalization Tops $41,468.54 (EVN)

EvenCoin (EVN) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded up 125.9% against the U.S. dollar. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $41,468.54 and $93,318.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.29 or 0.00217559 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000168 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002576 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $569.01 or 0.01925667 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.00 or 0.00284281 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

