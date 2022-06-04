Estée Lauder Companies’ (EL) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EL. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $332.29.

Shares of EL opened at $264.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $94.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.04. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

