Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.55-3.61 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.50. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY22 guidance to $14.00-14.32 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESS. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $370.00 to $323.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $350.06.

ESS stock traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $283.94. The stock had a trading volume of 351,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.18. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $275.33 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 145.70%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,453,000 after purchasing an additional 37,651 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,686 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 431,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,196,000 after purchasing an additional 20,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 191,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

