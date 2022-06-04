Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Sold by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. reduced its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,757 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned 0.11% of Equitrans Midstream worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,434,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

ETRN stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 105.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $342.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

