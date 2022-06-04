Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) EVP Yana Kravtsova Sells 476 Shares of Stock

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $37,128.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,180,914. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Yana Kravtsova also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of Enviva stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total transaction of $36,214.08.

Enviva stock opened at $77.93 on Friday. Enviva Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $91.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enviva in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Enviva from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enviva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Enviva by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,828 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enviva by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Enviva by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enviva by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Enviva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

