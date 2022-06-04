Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) vs. SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) Financial Review

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) and SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Envestnet and SilverSun Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envestnet 1 1 3 1 2.67 SilverSun Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Envestnet currently has a consensus price target of $90.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.82%. Given Envestnet’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Envestnet is more favorable than SilverSun Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Envestnet and SilverSun Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envestnet -1.26% 8.83% 3.78% SilverSun Technologies -1.27% -5.21% -2.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Envestnet and SilverSun Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envestnet $1.19 billion 3.02 $13.30 million ($0.28) -231.53 SilverSun Technologies $41.70 million 0.35 -$130,000.00 ($0.11) -25.82

Envestnet has higher revenue and earnings than SilverSun Technologies. Envestnet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SilverSun Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Envestnet has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.2% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Envestnet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.1% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Envestnet beats SilverSun Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Envestnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry. It also provides Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and portfolio overlay and tax optimization services, as well as data aggregation and data intelligence platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. Envestnet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, managed services, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional services, specialized programming, training, and technical support. In addition, the company provides managed, cybersecurity, business continuity, disaster recovery, data back-up, network maintenance and service upgrades, and application hosting services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the manufacturing, distribution, and service industries. The company was formerly known as Trey Resources, Inc. and changed its name to SilverSun Technologies, Inc. in June 2011. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

