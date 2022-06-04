Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 295597 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 491.74, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.20 million and a P/E ratio of -0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08.

About Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG)

Entourage Health Corp. cultivates, processes, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis products for medical and adult-use in Canada. The company offers cannabis plants, dried cannabis, oils, topicals, extracts, and edibles. It provides its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday, Starseed, and Mary's Medicinals Canada brand names.

