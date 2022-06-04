Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 295597 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 491.74, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.20 million and a P/E ratio of -0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08.
About Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG)
