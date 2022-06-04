Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.38. Enservco shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 381,286 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENSV. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enservco during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Enservco during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enservco during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Enservco during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Enservco by 87.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

