Enjin Coin (ENJ) Market Capitalization Achieves $542.43 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Enjin Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00002057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $542.43 million and $66.39 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enjin Coin Coin Profile

ENJ is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,989,956 coins. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Enjin Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

