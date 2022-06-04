Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.72

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$19.72 and last traded at C$19.63, with a volume of 787031 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.20.

ERF has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.50, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.85 billion and a PE ratio of 16.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.21.

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Rating ) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$650.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.39%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

