Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Energy Focus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

NASDAQ EFOI opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. Energy Focus has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87.

Energy Focus ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 183.63% and a negative net margin of 97.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Focus by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 51,746 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Focus during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Focus by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Focus during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Focus during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

