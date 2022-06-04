Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Energy Focus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
NASDAQ EFOI opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. Energy Focus has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Focus by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 51,746 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Focus during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Focus by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Focus during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Focus during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.
About Energy Focus (Get Rating)
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
