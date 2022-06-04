Energi Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $307,604.00 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $43.82 million and approximately $307,604.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00002767 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00081332 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000600 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00017932 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.71 or 0.00257702 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00031509 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008466 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 53,194,360 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

