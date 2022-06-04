Emercoin (EMC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.08 Million

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 4th. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $9,028.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00030428 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,407,251 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

