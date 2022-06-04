Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $355.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

LLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $307.47.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $301.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $286.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $201.29 and a 12 month high of $324.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $297.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.89.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total value of $63,796,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,833,810 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,888,713.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,318,818 shares of company stock worth $389,821,258 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

