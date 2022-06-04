Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $12,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.47.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total value of $5,335,197.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,318,818 shares of company stock worth $389,821,258. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $301.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $201.29 and a 52-week high of $324.08.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

