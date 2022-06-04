Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Receives $304.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $307.47.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $301.65. 2,487,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,974,594. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.89. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $201.29 and a 1-year high of $324.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $286.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total value of $63,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,833,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,888,713.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,318,818 shares of company stock worth $389,821,258 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

