Elementeum Hits Market Cap of $12,115.91 (ELET)

Elementeum (ELET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 4th. In the last week, Elementeum has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Elementeum has a market cap of $12,115.91 and $100.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elementeum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 73% against the dollar and now trades at $523.72 or 0.01759623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.41 or 0.00444880 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00031669 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000270 BTC.

About Elementeum

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 coins. Elementeum’s official website is www.etherlegends.com . The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @etherlegends and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elementeum

