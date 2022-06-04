Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Sold by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $7,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 2,844.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $438,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $978,537. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $71.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.27 and its 200-day moving average is $94.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Elastic has a 12-month low of $50.74 and a 12-month high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 38.75% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

ESTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Elastic in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Elastic from $135.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.44.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

