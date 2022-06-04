Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.36–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.Elastic also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.36)-(0.28) EPS.

ESTC stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,477,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,517. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Elastic has a 12 month low of $50.74 and a 12 month high of $189.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.50.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESTC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.44.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $438,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $978,537. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

