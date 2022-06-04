Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.47

Egdon Resources plc (LON:EDR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.47 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 4.40 ($0.06). Egdon Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.22 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,100,701 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.10 million and a P/E ratio of 42.20.
Egdon Resources Company Profile (LON:EDR)
