Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.47

Egdon Resources plc (LON:EDR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.47 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 4.40 ($0.06). Egdon Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.22 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,100,701 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.10 million and a P/E ratio of 42.20.

Egdon Resources Company Profile (LON:EDR)

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom. It holds 38 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008. Egdon Resources plc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Odiham, the United Kingdom.

