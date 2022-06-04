eBoost (EBST) Price Tops $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

eBoost (EBST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 4th. During the last week, eBoost has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. eBoost has a market capitalization of $391,323.43 and $6.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00016665 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00211979 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001696 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 112.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006265 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000719 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000067 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.