Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0813 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years.

EFR stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $15.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 65.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

