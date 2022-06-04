Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1373 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 34,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

