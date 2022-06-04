DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Trims Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lowered its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 216,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 238,046 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in WEX were worth $30,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,397,000. Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in WEX by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 30,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,195,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in WEX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,259,000 after buying an additional 21,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

WEX opened at $170.85 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $208.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.85.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. WEX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $517.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WEX shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.36.

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

