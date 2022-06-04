DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Trims Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,178 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $23,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sony Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,737,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in Sony Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SONY. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $92.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.97 and a 200 day moving average of $105.98. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $79.94 and a 12 month high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

