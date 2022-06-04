DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Reduces Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,999 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $630.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $680.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $648.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $501.69 and a 52 week high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total transaction of $56,938.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 4,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $2,943,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,778 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,901 over the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $718.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

