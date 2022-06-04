DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Purchases 10,475 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.10% of Bio-Techne worth $20,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $126,684,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 196.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,752,000 after buying an additional 152,847 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 528.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 153,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,496,000 after buying an additional 129,273 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 957.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,320,000 after buying an additional 86,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $831,993,000 after buying an additional 73,760 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TECH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $488.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $363.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 66.26, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $392.80 and its 200 day moving average is $420.63. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $335.02 and a 52 week high of $543.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

In other news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $352.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Techne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

