DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Makes New $16 Million Investment in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 113,807 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,996,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Qualys by 401.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,146,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $951,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,526 shares in the company, valued at $23,031,802.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,937 shares of company stock worth $10,296,283. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.78.

Qualys stock opened at $132.30 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.01 and a 12-month high of $150.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

