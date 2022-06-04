DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $33.65 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lowered its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 69,712 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.10% of Allstate worth $33,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Allstate by 8.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 164,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 75,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $131.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.12. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.48%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

