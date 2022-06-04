DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $18.77 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 463,546 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $18,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ENB opened at $46.81 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average of $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $94.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.16%.

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.32.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

