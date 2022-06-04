DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $18.05 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,043 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $18,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 1,317.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,908 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock opened at $129.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.95. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Snowflake from $218.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.55.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

