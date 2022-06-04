DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Grows Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 719,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,423 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $38,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.5% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at about $1,834,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 132,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 14.0% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 278.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,062,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,070,000 after acquiring an additional 781,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CARR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

CARR opened at $39.59 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.68.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

