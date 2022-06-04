DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Decreases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 378,162 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $34,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.04 and its 200 day moving average is $65.02. The company has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

