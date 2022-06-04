DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Decreases Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,340 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $21,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 51,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,506,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,962,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 6,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.21.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLR opened at $134.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.35 and a one year high of $178.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.19 and its 200-day moving average is $149.07.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.25%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.