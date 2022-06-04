Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.74-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Dynatrace also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.17-$0.18 EPS.

NYSE:DT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,961,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,975. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.94. Dynatrace has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $80.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 227.68, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

DT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.33.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 41.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,757,000 after acquiring an additional 974,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,570,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,268,000 after acquiring an additional 417,094 shares in the last quarter. Advent International Corp MA increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 45.5% in the first quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 1,266,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,660,000 after acquiring an additional 396,246 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 758,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,752,000 after acquiring an additional 190,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 21.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,046,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,280,000 after acquiring an additional 181,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.