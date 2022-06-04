Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stake Increased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 851.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,539 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $11,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 935.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,343,000 after acquiring an additional 831,761 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 232.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 134,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,833,000 after acquiring an additional 30,707 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 611.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,266,000 after acquiring an additional 388,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $4,041,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $136,120.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $564,303. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

DT stock opened at $40.98 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 227.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Dynatrace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.