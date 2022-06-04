DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.90 billion-$15.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.12 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.00-$5.25 EPS.

DXC stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,912,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,899. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average of $31.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.13.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

