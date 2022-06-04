Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duluth had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 4.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Duluth updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.93-$1.02 EPS.

NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $11.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.79. Duluth has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Duluth alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLTH. StockNews.com raised Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Duluth from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Duluth by 360.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Duluth by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. 29.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duluth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.