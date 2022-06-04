Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.93-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $730.00 million-$755.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $740.29 million.

A number of research firms have commented on DLTH. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Duluth from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Duluth from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $339.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.66. Duluth has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $20.78.

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.14. Duluth had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 4.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duluth will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Duluth by 360.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duluth during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duluth during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Duluth in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Duluth by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. 29.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

