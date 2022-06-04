DragonVein (DVC) 1-Day Volume Hits $372.00

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 4th. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. DragonVein has a total market cap of $799,691.70 and approximately $372.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded up 116.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,771.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $186.35 or 0.00625926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00186717 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014898 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

