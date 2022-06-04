DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $437.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) will post $437.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DraftKings’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $431.70 million and the highest is $446.61 million. DraftKings reported sales of $297.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DraftKings.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

NASDAQ DKNG traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.72. 28,806,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,876,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.56. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $64.58.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $5,266,460.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hany M. Nada bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $872,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DraftKings (DKNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.